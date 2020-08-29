Disney to allow Halloween costumes in park

Orlando, FL (WWAY) – Guests at Disney’s Magic Kingdom can wear Halloween costumes during regular park hours for the first time ever, Disney announced this week.

Starting September 15, 2020 and ending on October 31, 2020, guests can wear costumes to celebrate the Halloween season. The theme park had previously canceled its after-hours “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests must still wear a face covering during their visit to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The park also announced that no guests older than 14 can wear a full faced costume during their visit.