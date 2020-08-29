French authorities harden COVID-19 rules at Tour de France

NICE, France (AP) — French authorities have made it harder for Tour de France teams to reach the finish line in Paris by deciding they will be expelled from the race if two or more of their staff members test positive for COVID-19 within a week.

The move was announced just a few hours before the start of the three-week race’s opening stage in the Riviera city of Nice. It overruled a decision from cycling’s governing body that had eased the Tour’s exclusion rules on Friday.

There are 22 squads of eight riders competing at the Tour but a total of 30 members per team when staff are included.