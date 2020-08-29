North Carolina sees highest single-day case increase since start of pandemic

Raleigh, NC (WWAY) – Days after the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases this month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,585 cases — the highest number of daily virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The second highest was reported on July 18 with 2,481 cases.
Out of the cases reported Saturday, approximately 1,000 positive tests were from earlier in August, according to NCDHHS. Officials are working to determine why there was a delay in reporting the cases.
18,647 tests were reported as completed, making the percent positive in the state 8.4%.