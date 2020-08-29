Report: Satellites could change the night sky

Houston, TX (WWAY) — A new report from the National Science Foundation claims that large constellations of bright satellites could change the appearance of the night sky viewed from Earth.

An estimated 107,000 low-Earth orbit satellites are scheduled to be launched into space in the next decade. Some satellites will be launched by NASA, some by other countries’ space programs, and some by private companies such as Space-X.

Astronomers and stargazers say the metal devices reflect the sun’s light and can appear as bright as star constellations.

According to the American Astronomical Society, the satellites would be so visible that people might believe they are viewing an unidentified flying object.