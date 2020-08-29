Snoop Dogg’s mother Rev. Green speaks on voting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Renowned Rev. Beverly Broadus Green visited Wilmington on Saturday afternoon. The mother of famous artist Snoop Dogg, spoke to communities across the Cape Fear on the importance of voting.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and City Councilman Kevin Spears were in attendance as Rev. Green spoke at the Beautiful Beginnings Boutique and Freedom’s Way Ministries. She shared her message to the crowd, urging the community to get out and vote in the upcoming November election.

Green says she always loves visiting the Wilmington area and hopes her message struck a cord with those that were in attendance.

“God gave me a word for them,”says Rev. Green “I’m telling you I had a whole bunch of notes and everything and you never once seen me pull the papers out because what I said was what god said. That it’s going to take everybody in this nation. We have to all come together, we have to get rid of that stuff and put something in that we all can be proud of.”

This was Rev. Green’s second trip to Wilmington. She lives in California, but travels all across the nation to speak at different events.