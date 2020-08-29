Thousands march in Mauritius over dead dolphins, oil spill

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have protested in Mauritius over the government’s slow response to an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.

The peaceful protesters on Saturday held up messages such as “You have no shame” and called on top officials to step down. They marched through Port Louis a month after the ship struck a coral reef offshore and later cracked and spilled some 1,000 tons of fuel oil into fragile marine areas.

Environmentalists have demanded investigations into why the MV Wakashio strayed miles off course.