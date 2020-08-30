Missing 65-year-old man found dead; no foul play suspected

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police found the body on Saturday, August 29, of a previously missing man.

The body of Bradley Jay Hoss, 65, was found at approximately 11:30 AM by WPD officers near East Lake Shore and Sherwood Drive. The location was in a wooded area about 40-yards off the roadway, not visible from the road or walking trails within the lake area.

The Wilmington Police Department had issued a Silver Alert for Hoss on Thursday, August 27. Hoss allegedly suffered from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment and had last been seen at the Lake Shore Commons senior living community between Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Police do not suspect foul play in the man’s death.