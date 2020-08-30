Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The founder of a right-wing group that has repeatedly clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, says the man killed in a shooting there was a supporter and a “good friend.”

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said he was there Saturday night when supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters. Police are asking for videos and eyewitness accounts of the shooting. It wasn’t clear if it was linked to the rally and counterprotest.

Portland has been gripped by protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump referenced Portland in a speech at the Republican National Convention.