President Trump to visit Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — President Donald Trump will be in Wilmington on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and to declare Wilmington as the first World War II Heritage City.

The president is expected to meet with veterans, tour the Battleship North Carolina and give remarks honoring the contributions of Wilmington to the U.S. victory in World War II.

- Advertisement -

In March 2019, Trump signed legislation directing the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to designate at least one city per year as an American World War II Heritage City.

Click here to read more from the StarNews.