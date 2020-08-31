6 injured in crash between ambulance, wrong-way driver

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Authorities say six people have been injured after an ambulance collided with a pickup truck that was driving the wrong way down a North Carolina road.

The Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency told news outlets that four people in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car hit the ambulance at around 3 a.m. Monday in Charlotte.

Officials said two ambulance crew members were hospitalized but were expected to be OK.

News outlets report the crew members were driving back to headquarters after finishing their shift and did not have a patient on board when the crash happened near an interstate ramp.