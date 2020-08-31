Durham police apologize for guns drawn mistakenly at teen

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A police chief in North Carolina has apologized for an incident where officers wrongly detained a 15-year-old boy.
Durham Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page Sunday that the encounter with the teen happened Aug. 21.
- Advertisement -
Davis says officers had responded to other “weapon-related calls” at the same apartment building in Durham that day.
They were called again about a suspicious person with a gun and drugs.
Davis says officers had their guns initially drawn but holstered them when they realized the teen wasn’t the suspect.
She did not give the races of those involved.