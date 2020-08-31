Experts predict warmer and wetter fall season in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Are you ready for the cool, crisp fall weather? You may have to wait a bit longer for that here in the Cape Fear as weather experts are predicting a warmer than usual fall season.

According to the National Weather Service, several factors are coming together to make a reality including a developing La Niña pattern across the tropical east Pacific Ocean, warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures, and an active hurricane season.

- Advertisement -

Forecasters are predicting a wetter season, citing a busy tropical season is to blame. That has folks like Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steve Pfaff at the NWS office in Wilmington worried.

“What seems to be in place is what we call La Niña , which is cooler than normal ocean temperature across the equatorial Pacific part of the ocean,” Pfaff said. “When you look at the last six falls that meet the criteria with La Niña in place and some other factors, two out of those six years we did have a direct hit. So that’s pretty disconcerting given all that’s going on right now.”

Wilmington’s normal high temperature of 87 degrees on September 1 falls to just 64 degrees by November 30.

Related Article: Sunset Beach PD surprises man for his birthday

Read more here about their fall season outlook.