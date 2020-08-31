Gov. Cooper, Republican lawmakers back at NC Supreme Court

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislators are returning to North Carolina’s highest court for their latest push and pull over powers held by state government branches.

The state Supreme Court scheduled arguments on Monday from lawyers for Cooper and GOP legislative leaders in Cooper’s lawsuit challenging how federal block grant money is spent.

- Advertisement -

A Court of Appeals panel favored the General Assembly in the case last year. But Cooper says the money isn’t state tax dollars, so it’s his duty to ensure the funds are spent the way Congress dictated.

Cooper has sued over several legislative actions.