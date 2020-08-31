Gov. Roy Cooper to talk about easing COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office says the governor will talk Tuesday about the next steps in reopening North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Governor expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week,” according to Cooper’s Press Secretary Dory MacMillan.

That comes as gyms in the Triangle vowed to use a medical loophole in the COVID-19 restrictions to reopen, despite having been closed for Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

Planet Fitness will reopen locations in the Triangle and Triad on September 1. The chain has already reopened a select number of locations in the Wilmington area.

O2 Fitness Clubs also announced a phased reopening. They reopened four clubs in Wilmington and one in Greensboro on Friday and plan to open at least five of their 11 clubs in the Triangle this week, according to President Doug Warf.