Licenses suspended for medics after ‘dead’ woman found to be alive

(CBS News) — Michigan suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home, officials said.

Michigan regulators also are taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians, city of Southfield spokesman Michael Manion said Friday.

- Advertisement -

The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp’s home Sunday. They tried to revive the 20-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, but found no signs of life and contacted a doctor, who declared her dead over the phone, according to the city’s fire chief.

More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit.

“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open. … The funeral home unzipping the body bag – literally – that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open,” the family’s lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger, told WXYZ-TV.

Beauchamp was in critical condition at a hospital Friday.

The paramedics and EMTs also serve as Southfield firefighters. They are on paid leave while the city investigates.

“They feel terrible. They can’t imagine how this possibly had happened. They’re emotionally upset,” Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said Wednesday.