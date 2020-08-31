Tex’s Tackle and Bait sends supplies to storm victims in Louisiana

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Relief is on the way for people in Louisiana who are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Laura.

Over the past couple of days, people from Wilmington have been dropping off supplies at Tex’s Tackle and Bait on Old Eastwood Road. Those supplies include things like flats of water, non-perishable food items and large tarps.

A few volunteers spent Monday morning loading the relief supplies into a 26-ft box truck in the parking lot of Tex’s Tackle and Bait. Owner Tex Grissom is leading the relief effort.

“A friend of mine posted on Facebook that he was going to load his pickup truck and take supplies down [to Louisiana],” Grissom said. “I saw it and offered an equipment trailer for him to take, so he could take more. Then I said, what the heck, why don’t we just rent a box truck and we’ll fill the box truck up. When Florence hit here a couple of years ago they came to our rescue. We’re just repaying the favor.”

The truck is set to leave Wilmington for Louisiana Tuesday morning. The goal is for the supplies to begin being distributed in a couple of days.