Local WWII veterans to attend Pres. Trump’s tour at Battleship NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two veterans who live in Brunswick County will represent the area on Wednesday when President Donald Trump visits Wilmington to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.

Veterans Paul Phillips, 93, and Alex Moskowitz, 97, will be in attendance at the president’s speech on the Battleship North Carolina.

During his trip to the Cape Fear, President Trump will declare Wilmington at the country’s first WWII “Heritage City.”

Phillips is a veteran who served on the USS North Carolina. He fought in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Moskowitz served in battles of Leyte Island and Okinawa as well as WWII and the Vietnam War.

Post Commander Gerald Decker will share what the announcement means to the Leland VFW tonight at 5:30 p.m. on WWAY News.