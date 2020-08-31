OKI residents can move sand caused by storm with CAMA permit

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island says sand-moving activities are now allowed in all areas of the island with a CAMA permit.

OKI was hit hard by Hurricane Isaias at the beginning of August.

The town says a CAMA permit is required for any type of sand-moving activity along the beachfront and permits may be obtained at Development Services. You can call (910) 201-8048 with questions about CAMA permits.

Vegetative debris collection continues throughout the town. As of Monday, the areas currently being picked up are Beach, Dolphin, and Pelican, along with all streets that connect to them.

The town said checkpoints and the curfew are still in place and they hope to remove them no later than early Friday morning. Short-term rentals may resume in all areas starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 4.