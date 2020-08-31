Slain St. Louis officer was eighth shot this year

ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) — A St. Louis police officer killed over the weekend was among eight officers who have been shot during an extraordinarily violent year in the city.

Twenty-nine-year-old Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon leaves behind a wife and three children. A 43-year-old man is in custody Monday but has not been charged.

- Advertisement -

This year has been especially dangerous for police and others in St. Louis, a city that has for many years ranked among the nation’s most deadly.

The rate of killings in 2020 is on a near-record pace, and non-fatal shootings have spiked, too.

Six other officers have survived being shot since June 1.