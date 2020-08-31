Statewide alcohol curfew extended until early October

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in the state in an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order requires restaurants to selling alcohol at 11 p.m. It was set to expire Monday night, but has been extended until through October 2.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Gov. Cooper said on Monday. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 pm or that apply to other entities remain in effect.

Read Executive Order 162.