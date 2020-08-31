Wilmington in need of artists for ’Black Lives Do Matter’ mural

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington city council recently voted to endorse a “Black Lives Do Matter – End Racism Now” art installation in downtown. Now, organizers are looking for artists to help design it.

The installation will go along 3rd Street at Jervay Memorial Park near the 1898 Memorial Park.

“Each letter is cut from a 80-gauge aluminum at approximately 4 feet wide by 8 feet tall. The artist(s) will have only TWO weeks to paint the fronts of their letter signs,” according to the proposal.

Organizers say the artwork should speak vibrantly of African American culture, represent Wilmington’s African American history, or illustrate black contributions to the world.

“We do have some visual requirements. Each letter must include a 2-inch black border around all edges for consistency. Each letter must be painted first with a coat of primer, then painted in outdoor acrylic. Spray paint is also acceptable. To purchase these supplies, each artist/group will be given a $100 stipend. Artists may be required to pick up and drop off their letter,” according to the proposal.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday.

Apply here.