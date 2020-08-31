Woman conned out of $12K, duped by cash grant scam

By
WWAY News
-
0
Shirley Ward was scammed on Facebook (Photo: WCIV)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A dream opportunity turned out too good to be true. A North Charleston woman was conned out of thousands of dollars, duped into what she thought was a federal grant program.

Shirley Ward was targeted through Facebook. She said a friend messaged her about a program through the National Endowment for the Humanities that would award her a cash grant. Things quickly spiraled out of control. She was eventually scammed out of $12,000.

- Advertisement -

“I’m in the poor house to be honest with you. I’m struggling,” Ward said.

In order to receive the $70,000 grant, she was prompted to pay $3,500 first. It didn’t stop there. She said the scammers continued to call and text her with excuses and reasons why she needed to provide more payment.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like