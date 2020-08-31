Woman conned out of $12K, duped by cash grant scam

A dream opportunity turned out too good to be true. A North Charleston woman was conned out of thousands of dollars, duped into what she thought was a federal grant program.

Shirley Ward was targeted through Facebook. She said a friend messaged her about a program through the National Endowment for the Humanities that would award her a cash grant. Things quickly spiraled out of control. She was eventually scammed out of $12,000.

“I’m in the poor house to be honest with you. I’m struggling,” Ward said.

In order to receive the $70,000 grant, she was prompted to pay $3,500 first. It didn’t stop there. She said the scammers continued to call and text her with excuses and reasons why she needed to provide more payment.

