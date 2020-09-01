2 NC children missing after car is swept away in floodwaters

SMITHFIELD, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for two children who were in a car that was swept away by floodwaters early Tuesday.

Officials say a woman called 911 around 1 a.m. and reported that her car had been swept off the road and into a creek near Smithfield with her and her kids inside.

Fire Chief John Blanton says the woman was rescued, but her children, ages 4 and 5 remain missing. He added that four rescue boats overturned during the efforts and crews had to be saved.