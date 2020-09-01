2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse kitchen ceiling

A man in Brisbane, Australia, returned home to find two huge snakes had fallen through his kitchen ceiling. (Photo: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

(AP) — An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.

David Tait found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table. He soon found two culprits — non-venomous pythons that had slithered into a a bedroom and living room.

The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 100 pounds. He called a snake catcher, who said the snakes probably were males that were fighting over a nearby female.

The males were returned to the wild, but the female hasn’t been found.

