40-year-old state fair butter sculpture preserved in woman’s freezer

MINNEAPOLIS, MI (WCCO) — It’s safe to say that a lot of people are missing the traditional Minnesota State Fair this year.

Donna Moenning of Hayfield is no exception, but she can get her hands on a 40-year-old piece of State Fair history simply by opening her freezer.

- Advertisement -

Dairy farming is in her blood. In fact, she won the Lac Qui Parle County Dairy Princess competition in 1980. Then she won the region to advance to the Minnesota State Fair as one of 12 Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists.

“The opportunity to come down and be a part of that Minnesota State fair, wow,” Moenning said. “It opened up my world.”

She didn’t take home the crown, but she did take home something just as savory. Just like today, Princess Kay finalists in 1980 were sculpted out of butter. Moenning decided back then she would keep hers, and through various stages of life, she never lost her head.

Related Article: NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American

Read more here.