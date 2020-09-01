Backup coronavirus supplies being constructed for local educators

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Open Source Medical Supplies is doing their part to keep local educators safe.

Over the past several weeks, volunteers have been sewing masks and making supply kits. The goal is to have enough supplies to keep educators and students safe when they return to the classroom for in-person learning.

“We’re going to do it to the best of our ability,” volunteer Mimi Marquis said. “We’re just concerned that they go back and all go back safely. That’s our main concern. That returning educators feel like they’re appreciated.”

The supply kits cost the group around $2.50 to make. If you would like to help, they are attempting to raise $10,000 on their gofundme page. You can also volunteer with the Cape Fear OSMS.