Cooper to announce ‘next phase’ in virus restrictions for NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is ready to make changes to his orders prohibiting certain retailers from opening their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper plans to hold a Tuesday news conference at 3 p.m. to share information about “the next phase of easing restrictions” to begin later this week.
Watch the conference live here.
Current restrictions keep bars, movie theaters and amusement parks shuttered until Sept. 11.
Gyms also have been closed since March, although some are reopening using a medical exception.
Cooper announced on Monday his order requiring restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. has been extended until Oct. 2.