Cooper to announce ‘next phase’ in virus restrictions for NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is ready to make changes to his orders prohibiting certain retailers from opening their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper plans to hold a Tuesday news conference at 3 p.m. to share information about “the next phase of easing restrictions” to begin later this week.

- Advertisement -

Watch the conference live here.

Current restrictions keep bars, movie theaters and amusement parks shuttered until Sept. 11.

Gyms also have been closed since March, although some are reopening using a medical exception.

Cooper announced on Monday his order requiring restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. has been extended until Oct. 2.