Court blocks release of Trump’s tax returns pending appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a New York prosecutor from obtaining Donald Trump’s tax returns while the president’s lawyers fight a subpoena seeking the records.

The three-judge panel ruled after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

Trump’s lawyer asked for a temporary stay while they appeal a lower-court ruling that granted Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office access to Trump’s tax returns.

A lawyer for Vance’s office had argued that further delays would only impede their investigation.