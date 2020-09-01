Ed Sheeran and his wife announce birth of baby girl

(CBS News) — Ed Sheeran is celebrating being a father for the first time. The Grammy Award-winning music star announced the birth of his daughter, Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the proud dad wrote.

- Advertisement -

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back,” he continued.

Sheeran returned to Instagram to share the baby news for the first time since he announced he was taking a social media hiatus at the end of last year.

“I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read,” the star posted at the time.

Though Sheeran is yet to explain the meaning behind his daughter’s name, Lyra could be an ode to Philip Pullman’s series, “His Dark Materials,” which follows heroine Lyra Belacqua and her journey in a parallel universe. The series seem to be a hit with Sheeran, who tweeted in 2015 that they are “the best books I’ve ever read.”

The singer-songwriter is married to his high school sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn. Sheeran has remained very private about his wife. He announced last year that the two had tied the knot through the lyrics in his song “Remember the Name.”

“Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick,” he sings.

He later confirmed in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God that the two did indeed get married.