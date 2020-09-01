Georgia police: Couple ‘intended to raise’ abducted baby

CHAMBLEE, GA (AP) — Authorities say a couple accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint outside his mother’s house near Atlanta “intended to raise” the baby as their own and had tried to abduct a separate child earlier.

Chamblee police say Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga confronted Leslie Barrera as she was out with her son Mateo on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said at a news conference Monday that Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga pulled a gun on Barrera and managed to wrestle the boy away from her.

The boy was later found unharmed and returned.

Investigators said witnesses had also reported seeing the couple approach a separate woman carrying a baby earlier that day.