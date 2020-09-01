PET PALS: 3-month-old black kitten needs a home

A 3-month-old black domestic shorthaired kitten is looking for a new home.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services introduced us to this sweet girl who has cataracts in both eyes. She is not completely blind but does have vision issues.

She is described as a very peaceful gentle soul and is looking for a family that has a laid back personality.

A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.