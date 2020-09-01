Red Cross volunteers needed in eastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Every year thousands of volunteers with the Red Cross head to disaster areas around the country. But the Coronavirus has impacted their ability to help those in need.

The most recent natural disaster to strike the United States is Hurricane Laura. Red Cross volunteers are currently in Louisiana helping with the recovery efforts. But it has become more difficult during the pandemic to send people into disaster areas.

That’s why James Jarvis (executive director for the Cape Fear chapter of the Red Cross) is urging volunteers to prepare before the next natural disaster happens.

“This year has been unlike any other year as pertains to our ability to respond to disasters,” Jarvis said. “We know that people in eastern North Carolina are very generous with their time after a disaster strikes. So what we’re asking them to do this year is to be trained right now virtually at home. That way if we get hit by a major disaster they can jump right in and start helping right away.”

If you would like to help the Red Cross, there are several ways you can do so. You can donate money, donate blood or donate time through volunteering. Information on all three can be found on their website: redcross.org