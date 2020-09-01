Rescue dog brings smiles to this Chick-fil-A in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — By now, you’ve probably seen the video of Ellie the Golden Retriever fetching a Chick-fil-A bag filled with the restaurant’s goodies on social media.

Ellie is nine. She and her dad Nick moved here at the start of the year.

Just up the street from their home is the newly-opened Carraway Village Chick-fil-A in Chapel Hill.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 3,000,000 times, was shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page in August.



“I didn’t really train her, to be honest with you,” Nick confessed.

Nick rescued Ellie from a pretty bad situation when she was a puppy.

“I was just amazed that one, we had such a fan in Ellie and Mr. Nick,” Sammy Culberson, the restaurants on owner-operator said. “and two, how he could be so calm, cool, and collected to put a bag of chicken in their mouth and be so poised to walk back to their home.”

