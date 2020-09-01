South Carolina police officer fired over racial slur

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A police officer in South Carolina’s capital city has been fired two days after videos were posted on social media showing him saying a racial slur during a confrontation outside a bar.

A disciplinary panel unanimously agreed Monday that Columbia Police Sgt. Chad Walker broke department policies concerning neglect of duty and courtesy.

Walker, who is white, was heard several times on his own body camera video and videos from other people saying the racial slur Saturday.

He says someone at the bar he was trying to close for the night called him the same slur.