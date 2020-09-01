Uber to require some riders to take mask selfies

(CNN) — Uber said it will soon require some riders to take mask selfies.

Since May, the company has required drivers to take selfies to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering before they’re able to pick up riders.

Now Uber said passengers who have previously been reported by a driver for not wearing a mask must take a selfie for mask verification when hailing their next ride.

If a passenger’s ride goes smoothly, they will not have to take a selfie the next time they request a ride.

For both drivers and riders, repeated violations of Uber’s policies could lead to deactivation.

The passenger mask verification feature is slated to roll out in the U.S. and Canada by the end of September.

It will expand to Latin America and other countries after that.