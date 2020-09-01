White House shares more details on President Trump’s upcoming visit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Preparations are underway as President Donald Trump is set to be in Wilmington on Wednesday.

The purpose of his visit is to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II, and declare the Wilmington as the First World War II Heritage City.

- Advertisement -

A press briefing was held Tuesday afternoon to share more details on what he will do while in the Port City.

Pres. Trump will fly into the Wilmington International Airport around 1:30 p.m. ILM Airport Director Julie Wilsey expects several hundred people will be there to greet the president by invitation only.

From there, he will go to the USS North Carolina Battleship. Around 2 p.m., he will speak with more than a dozen veterans. The White House confirms the event is ticketed and not open to the public. A tour of the USS Battleship North Carolina is not scheduled.

Related Article: WPD responds to possible bomb threat in downtown Wilmington

Wilsey says they got word of Trump’s visit on Friday.

She says the airport will still be operating for commercial flights on Wednesday, but she warns travelers to give themselves extra time both at the airport and driving to the airport.

Wilsey says public parking will still be open, but there could be some traffic backups on the roads.

She says this is the first time a sitting president has landed on Air Force One at ILM in two decades.

“This is the first time that Air Force One will stop in Wilmington,” Wilsey said. “They’ve done touch and goes. The aircraft has, but to my knowledge, this is the first time it’s actually stopping with a sitting President on the aircraft in Wilmington, so it’s an exciting event for this community and this little airport.”

Wilsey says they’ve also been in touch with the airport’s three airlines Delta, American, and United about flight schedules. She says if you have plans to fly out on Wednesday, you should check your flight status before coming to the airport.

U.S. Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will also be with the president during the stop in Wilmington.