Carolina Beach to vote on reducing speed limit on Dow Rd & Ocean Blvd

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The town council in Carolina Beach will vote next week on reducing the speed limit on two major thoroughfares.

If approved, the town’s agenda states the speed limit on Dow Road between Tarboro Avenue and Ocean Boulevard would decrease from 55 mph to 45 mph & on Ocean Boulevard between Dow Road and Spot Lane from 45 mph to 35 mph.

- Advertisement -

The resolution reads that the speed reduction “is for the best interest and safety of the residents and travel in the Town of Carolina Beach.”

Town council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.