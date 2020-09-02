CFCC expands funding for students with children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFCC announced the expansion of its NC Child Care Grant program for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Designed to assist student-parents with financial responsibilities, the NC Child Care Grant helps students pay for child care expenses so they may stay enrolled and complete their educational goals.

“During the current COVID-19 pandemic, when many of our K-12 schools have moved to remote learning, help with child care expenses is needed now more than ever,” CFCC Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management Joanne Ceres said.

CFCC has expanded the grant program for 2020-21 to include expenses for the following types of licensed businesses or organizations that provide childcare services:

Daycare or individual providers

Personal nanny services

Afterschool programs

Summer or Break programs

Group or private tutoring services

Other services provided to dependent children

Eligible students may receive up to $125 per week for each child. Payment is made directly to the provider by CFCC.

To be eligible for the NC Child Care Grant students must meet the following criteria:

Be enrolled for at least 8 credit hours that are required for the student’s program of study

Have a 2020-21 FAFSA on file showing an unmet need

Be an NC resident

Be making satisfactory academic progress

To apply for this funding students must complete the 2020-21 Childcare Funding Application and return these forms to the Financial Aid office. The form is available here.

With two approaching sessions, CFCC is accepting applications and registering students for fall. The remaining fall session start dates are September 21 and October 19. For more information, visit here.