NC governor’s race sets pace for Democrats in the South

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s gubernatorial election between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest provides one of Joe Biden’s best chances for victory in the South.

With less than three months until Election Day, the governor is in prime position to win reelection, with a lead over Forest in public opinion polls.

- Advertisement -

Cooper has earned high praise for his proactive, but balanced approach to controlling the coronavirus.

His reelection path offers clues to what will work for Southern Democrats in an election cycle that will once again determine control of the White House and Congress.