Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after walking into side of car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after walking into the path of a car on a busy Wilmington street Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the accident happened in the 5100 block of Market Street around 7:50 p.m.

The driver, 40, told police he was driving down Market Street when a pedestrian ran into the side of his car. Police said the 39-year-old pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. He was transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.