Police: Man dies after being stabbed several times by girlfriend at NC hotel

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — A man has died Monday after police said he was stabbed by his girlfriend in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, a desk clerk at Hotel NC called officers Wednesday to report a woman was stabbing her boyfriend. Officers found Aljerod O. Myer, 31, in room 234 suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and into surgery, police said.

Taylor J Temple, 25, was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. After Myer’s died, Temple was charged with first-degree murder. She is being held without bond.