Rescue crews find body of NC girl swept away in floodwaters

SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) — Rescue crews on Wednesday afternoon found the body of one of the children swept away by fast-moving water during a flash flood in Smithfield earlier this week.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the 5-year-old girl’s body had been found in a creek.

The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

Deputies searched for 17 hours on Tuesday and continued all day Wednesday.

“We are hoping we can find these kids alive,” Bizzell said earlier in the day. “A lot of folks may think that’s way out there in far left field. But we’ve got to have faith. We’ve got to hope and we’ve got to pray.”

Donna Mitchell led a prayer circle with family and neighbors on Wednesday.

