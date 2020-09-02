Wilmington police investigating early morning shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at 2:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of Penny Lane which is located off Lennon Drive and Market Street.

When police officers arrived, WPD says they found a 28-year-old man shot.

He had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, police say.

The case remains under investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com to submit an anonymous tip.