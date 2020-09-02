Witnesses describe moment car drives into the river near downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More disturbing details have been released about what witnesses saw when that car drove into the Cape Fear River late last week.
In the very early hours on August 28, Wilmington police responded to the area at the base of Market Street in reference to a red car seen driving over a pier and sinking into the Cape Fear River.
The car was pulled from the water that afternoon using a crane and tugboat.
WWAY learned later that two men, 31-year-old Je’mel Sneed and 40-year-old Fredrick Brock, had been found dead inside the car.
A 911 call reveals the moment when someone nearby saw it all happen.
Caller: He’s trying to get out the car now. He’s floating, literally down the river. He’s floating.
911 Operator: Are you on Front Street, sir?
Caller: Yes on Front Street, like literally he’s floating down the river.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.