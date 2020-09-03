American Idol auditions come to South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The search is on for the next American Idol. Virtual auditions start in South Carolina on Thurs. Sept. 3.

The show is doing virtual auditions via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Idol Across America” is the first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. There will be remote auditions taking place across all 50 states, including Washington D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.

Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of American Idol producers as the Idol Across America virtual tour stops in their home state.

You can go to for more information on Idol Across America.