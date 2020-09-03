Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Biden met Thursday with the family of Jacob Blake, as the Democratic presidential nominee began a day of events in Wisconsin.

The battleground state finds itself at the center of a national reckoning on racism, police violence and protests after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, a Black man, in the back.

Biden believes he can use his trip Thursday for community leaders to find common ground. He plans a public discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha two days ago but concentrated on praising law enforcement and accusing protesters of “domestic terrorism.”

Trump has a Thursday evening rally scheduled in Pennsylvania.