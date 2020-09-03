Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor for chocolate lovers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Blue Bell Creameries is releasing a flavor they hope will satisfy all chocoholics out there.

According to the company, Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream will arrive in stores this Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“We are excited to add Fudge Brownie Decadence to our lineup, and also bring back Ice CreamCone,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said. “We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected increase in demand. But, rest assured, we will have more of your favorite flavors on the way to stores very soon.”

The flavor is a chocolate french ice cream with fudge brownie chunks. It is then finished off with a whipped topping and chocolate flakes.