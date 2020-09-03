Boseman to be honored at celebration in hometown of Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored at a celebration in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

The Independent Mail reports that a large crowd is expected for a 7 p.m. Thursday viewing of the “Black Panther” film at an outdoor amphitheater that can fit thousands of people even with social distancing.

Boseman played the character T’Challa in “Black Panther.”

He also had starring roles in the Jackie Robinson film “42,″ and also in biographical movies about Thurgood Marshall and James Brown.

Boseman died Aug. 28 of colon cancer at age 43.