SNEADS FERRY, NC (WNCT) — Investigators say there are no injuries after a military helicopter made a forced landing Thursday in Onslow County.

It happened around 3 p.m. on a property off Pilchers Branch Road, west of Sneads Ferry.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller says no one was injured.

Deputies are blocking the area around the site to allow the military to conduct its own investigation.