Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/AP) — President Donald Trump says people who vote early by mail should show up at polling places and vote again if their ballots haven’t been counted. That’s a slight walk back from his comments a day earlier when he suggested people vote twice to test the mail-in system.

Trump claims without evidence that the Nov. 3 election will be awash in fraud because so many voters will mail in their ballots to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus at polling sites.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says it’s outrageous for the president to suggest that people “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.”

The North Carolina State Board of Elections sent a message to voters on Thursday, reminding voters that it’s a felony under state law to vote twice.

“Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law,” the message said.

According to the BOE, several checks are in place in North Carolina that prevent people from double voting.

Electronic pollbooks with information about who has already voted are used at every early voting site. If a voter who has already voted tries to check in, they will be prevented from voting with a regular ballot, Board of Elections officials say.

Once someone has cast an absentee ballot, that person may not change or cancel it, or decide to vote in person on Election Day, according to the state election board’s website.